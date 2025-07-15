Irish Red Cross makes final allocations under the Creeslough Community Support Fund

The Irish Red Cross has announced funding for 14 community projects as part of the final phase of the Creeslough Community Support Fund.

Irish Red Cross Creeslough Community Support Fund Closes with Final Allocations to 14 Community Projects to Rebuild, Recover and Remember

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 – The Irish Red Cross today announced that 14 community projects will be awarded funding as part of the final phase of the Creeslough Community Support Fund. A total of €1,957,609 was raised through the Irish Red Cross thanks to the exceptional generosity of Irish businesses and the public to support those affected by the devastating explosion in October 2022.

The vast bulk of the Fund was used to support families of the bereaved and others who suffered loss and were heavily affected by the tragedy. A portion of the Fund was set aside to support longer term community recovery. The community projects which have now been awarded funding have a strong focus on building long-term community resilience, with youth development, trauma recovery and remembrance as the key priorities.

All eligible organisations who applied for the scheme were awarded some level of funding and they are: Creeslough Community Association, St Michaels GAA, Ard’s Men’s Shed Creeslough, Foroige Youth Service Donegal, Local Youth and Family Service (Donegal Men’s Health), Doe Amateur Swimming Club, Letterkenny Rugby Club, Scoil Mhuire Creeslough, Dunfanaghy Family Resource centre, Dunfanaghy Football Club, Faugher National School Dunfanaghy, Creeslough Community Childcare, Mulroy College Milford and Donegal Youth Service.

The projects these organisations will develop include:

Two memorial projects will be supported, including a community memorial garden and a looped forest walk ending at the site of the tragedy – both designed as spaces of reflection, remembrance, and peace. Two local schools will receive trauma support facilities and training for staff, enabling safe spaces and skilled care for affected children and families. Other projects include men’s mental health support for local sports clubs (GAA, soccer and rugby), which were impacted by the tragic death of a member as well as youth development programmes to be offered through summer and afterschool activities in the community.

Speaking at a local event to mark the announcement, Irish Red Cross, Secretary General, Deirdre Garvey said: “The people of Creeslough have endured an unthinkable tragedy, and today we honour their resilience, compassion, and strength. Every one of these projects is a building block in recovery – supporting people to heal, supporting families to find hope, and ensuring the lives lost are always remembered. This fund reflects Ireland at its best – kind, generous and united in compassion. We are proud to work alongside this community to deliver practical and emotional support, now and into the future.”

Aiden Lonergan, National Director of Community Support (volunteer) for the Irish Red Cross and a long-time volunteer involved in the Creeslough response, said: “Trauma doesn’t disappear when the headlines fade. What matters is sustained support, rooted in the community. With these projects, and with new local trauma-trained leaders, Creeslough will have the tools to recover not just now, but for years to come.”

During the event, several individuals were recognised for their exceptional efforts in the aftermath of the tragedy. Among them was Ray Mackey, a Donegal-based Irish Red Cross volunteer, whose dedication and compassion have earned deep respect across the community; Fr John Joe Duffy who gave so much of his time to the families of the bereaved, and members of the Advisory Committee, which was chaired by Leona McMenamin, Senior Child and family Support Network Coordinator, Tusla.

The Irish Red Cross has 4,000 volunteers nationwide, including 254 in County Donegal. Its work spans Disasters & Emergency Response, Health & Wellbeing, and Migration and Displaced People. As an auxiliary to the state, the Irish Red Cross works alongside the Irish government to support local communities in times of crisis.