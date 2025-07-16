Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal win All-Ireland U-16C Girls Title with impressive display

The Donegal under-16 girls teams won the Ladies All-Ireland U-16C final as they produced a great performance to overcome Leitrim in a high scoring affair in a match played in Tempo in Fermanagh on Tuesday evening.

It finished Donegal 6-22, Leitrim 4-5.

Leitrim actually led early on as they raced into a 1-3 to no score lead but Donegal fought back and then assumed control at the half-time and were 2-11 to 3-4 in front.

With player of the match Eva McNamara inspiring the Donegal side they emerged as worthy winners and there were great celebrations afterwards for the girls, the management team of  Dessie McNamara and Paul Gillespie and all associated with the squad.

Top Stories

bunbeg coast guard
News

Bunbeg Coast Guard issue safety advice after seven people got into difficulty over the weekend

16 July 2025
Damien O'Brien
News, Top Stories

Donegal native who tragically died in California to be repatriated home today

16 July 2025
Ballyness
News

Two ‘L’ roads closed for resurfacing in Falcarragh

16 July 2025
Mica Rsearch 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister confirms DCC is responsible for issuing Letters of Assurance in respect of remediated DCB homes

16 July 2025
