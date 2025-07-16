Donegal win All-Ireland U-16C Girls Title with impressive display

The Donegal under-16 girls teams won the Ladies All-Ireland U-16C final as they produced a great performance to overcome Leitrim in a high scoring affair in a match played in Tempo in Fermanagh on Tuesday evening.

It finished Donegal 6-22, Leitrim 4-5.

Leitrim actually led early on as they raced into a 1-3 to no score lead but Donegal fought back and then assumed control at the half-time and were 2-11 to 3-4 in front.

With player of the match Eva McNamara inspiring the Donegal side they emerged as worthy winners and there were great celebrations afterwards for the girls, the management team of Dessie McNamara and Paul Gillespie and all associated with the squad.