Entries for Donegal Half Marathon exceed 1,000

Donegal Half Marathon organisers pictured with staff members from Optum in Letterkenny. From left, Paddy Hannigan, Donegal Half Marathon committee member, Antonio Rodriguez, Chloe Montgomery, Caroline Dolan, Jack Campbell, Danny McDaid, Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador, Veronica Patton, Optum Coordinator, Brendan McDaid, Donegal Half Marathon race director, Suzanne Mc Bride, Noel McGettigan and Joseph McGuckin.

Entries for the 2025 Donegal Half Marathon, which will take place in Letterkenny on Sunday, August 24th, have exceeded the 1000 mark.

Speaking about the event, Race Director Brendan McDaid said entries are still coming in at a steady rate.

“We did notice earlier in the year that there was a bigger entry than normal so far out from race day, and we are delighted to see the entries going over the 1,000 mark. Last Thursday, we had 1,001 entered. Since then, that number has risen to 1,015 and that includes 41 relay teams who will each have three members,” he commented.

“We have never had 1,000 entries in the Donegal Half Marathon since it was first held in 2014. Eleven years ago, we had 607 finishers and 132 completing the full marathon held on the same day. There has been a notable increase in the numbers taking part in road races locally and that is reflected in the massive entry this year.

“The return of the relay section has also been a factor in the significant increase in the numbers signing up. The organising committee decided to reintroduce the relay part and that has opened the event up to allow more people to be part of what is going to be a big day in and around Letterkenny on the last Sunday in August,” the Race Director added.

In keeping with tradition, Optum has kindly agreed to sponsor the t-shirts for the volunteers who will be helping on the day of the race.

Acknowledging the ongoing sponsorship from Optum, Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador Danny McDaid, said: “We have a longstanding relationship with Optum who have offices in Letterkenny, and we greatly appreciate the support and assistance the company gives to the Donegal Half Marathon every year.”

Only those who entered the 2025 Donegal Half Marathon at the end of June are guaranteed a specially commissioned long-sleeved three-quarter zip top. However, entries will be taken up to the evening before this year’s event. This year’s event will once again be held in association with Kernan’s.

Register now: https://eventmaster.ie/event/Bk4EH23c8j

