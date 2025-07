The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says the good weather means the numbers making appointments at present are very disappointing, and they’re urging people to attend their clinics at Jacksons Hotel in Ballybofey today and tomorrow.

Clinics run this afternoon until 5.10, and again this evening from 7 pm until 9.40.

Tomorrow, clinics run from 12 noon until 2 pm, and again from 4 pm until 7.40.