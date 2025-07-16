Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Lough Swilly RNLI responds to kayak that got into difficulty off Inch Island

Lough Swilly RNLI assisted a kayak that got into difficulty off Inch Island yesterday.

At approximately 9.20pm, they were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard, after they received a report of three people in difficulty near Millbay.

Fortunately, RNLI volunteers were already attending a meeting at the station, enabling a speedy launch.

The crew quickly made their way to the scene, where they found that the individuals had managed to reach shore safely.

After a brief check-in with the group and confirming all was well, the Atlantic 85 lifeboat returned to Ned’s Point to refuel and prepare for its next callout.

