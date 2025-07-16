McGuinness reports a clean bill of health in squad as training resumes ahead of All-Ireland SFC Final

Donegal senior football team manager Jim McGuinness is reporting a clean bill of health in his squad as the countdown continues to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final with Kerry on Sunday, July 27th.

McGuinness was speaking last night as Donegal held their pre-final press night to provide an update.

Significantly, he confirmed that the hugely influential Michael Murphy – who had come off in the second half during the win over Meath in the semi-final – is “fine” and is “100 per cent”.

Meanwhile, Kildare’s Brendan Cawley has been named as the referee for the All-Ireland SFC Final between Donegal and Kerry.

It’s the first time that the Sarsfield clubman will take charge of the showpiece at Croke Park.