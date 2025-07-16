Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

McGuinness reports a clean bill of health in squad as training resumes ahead of All-Ireland SFC Final

Donegal senior football team manager Jim McGuinness is reporting a clean bill of health in his squad as the countdown continues to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final with Kerry on Sunday, July 27th.

McGuinness was speaking last night as Donegal held their pre-final press night to provide an update.

Significantly, he confirmed that the hugely influential Michael Murphy – who had come off in the second half during the win over Meath in the semi-final – is “fine” and is “100 per cent”.

Meanwhile, Kildare’s Brendan Cawley has been named as the referee for the All-Ireland SFC Final between Donegal and Kerry.

It’s the first time that the Sarsfield clubman will take charge of the showpiece at Croke Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bunbeg coast guard
News

Bunbeg Coast Guard issue safety advice after seven people got into difficulty over the weekend

16 July 2025
Damien O'Brien
News, Top Stories

Donegal native who tragically died in California to be repatriated home today

16 July 2025
Ballyness
News

Two ‘L’ roads closed for resurfacing in Falcarragh

16 July 2025
Mica Rsearch 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister confirms DCC is responsible for issuing Letters of Assurance in respect of remediated DCB homes

16 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

bunbeg coast guard
News

Bunbeg Coast Guard issue safety advice after seven people got into difficulty over the weekend

16 July 2025
Damien O'Brien
News, Top Stories

Donegal native who tragically died in California to be repatriated home today

16 July 2025
Ballyness
News

Two ‘L’ roads closed for resurfacing in Falcarragh

16 July 2025
Mica Rsearch 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister confirms DCC is responsible for issuing Letters of Assurance in respect of remediated DCB homes

16 July 2025
preschool playschool creche
News, Top Stories

Early childhood educators seeking pay parity with primary teachers

16 July 2025
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government begins major online survey of the Irish Diaspora

15 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube