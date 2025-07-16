Minister confirms DCC is responsible for issuing Letters of Assurance in respect of remediated DCB homes

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee has told a meeting this week that he’s received confirmation from Minister James Browne that Letters of Assurance must be issued by Donegal County Council in the cases of houses remediated under options two to five.

The letters are necessary so that houses can be sold after remediation is complete, and can also be sought by insurance companies.

However, we understand Donegal County Council officials had been reluctant to issue them, believing that they should be issued by the Department of Housing.

Cllr McDermott says he’s now been given a definitive answer, and the hope now is that the issue will be resolved ahead of their nest meeting in September………

Excerpt from department website –

The information on this page describes the different stages of the scheme for the applicant and outlines what happens when you apply for the scheme.

Step 1: Homeowner

A homeowner needs to engage a competent building professional to do a Building Condition Assessment (BCA) report. As set out by the Minister, it must be similar to Clause 5 of I.S.465.

If the home’s damage is considered to be due to defective concrete blocks and meets the required damage threshold, the homeowner can apply to their local authority for the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

Step 2: Local Authority

The local authority will verify the homeowner’s application and confirm if the home is a relevant dwelling, and if the owner qualifies as a relevant owner. Additionally, the local authority will ensure the development complies with planning law. All necessary reports must be submitted, and the application form must be completed.

If the local authority validates the application, it will be referred to the Housing Agency to assess.

If the local authority cannot validate the application, it will be refused. It is possible to appeal the decision.

Step 3: The Housing Agency

The Housing Agency has established a framework of competent Chartered Engineers to assist them with their role.

The Housing Agency will review the application and Building Condition Assessment report.

If needed, it will inspect the dwelling to check if it meets the damage threshold for entry to the scheme, as set out by the Minister.

If the home does not meet the damage threshold, it will not qualify to progress under the scheme. The Housing Agency will inform the local authority, which will then notify the applicant. It is possible to appeal the decision.

The Housing Agency will prioritise applications that meet the damage threshold. An engineer from its framework will be contracted to test the dwelling per the I.S. 465 standard.

Following receipt of the I.S. 465 report from their engineer, the Housing Agency will determine the appropriate remediation option and the maximum grant amount available for the home based on the grant calculations methodology and rate which will be provided for in law. They will inform the local authority of this decision.

Step 4: Local Authority

The local authority will notify the applicant of the decision on their application. The decision may be either to approve or refuse the application. It is possible to appeal the decision.

If the local authority refuses an application, it will inform the applicant of the reasons and explain the appeal process.

If the local authority approves an application, it will confirm to the applicant which remediation option is being approved, the maximum level of grant assistance and the conditions of approval. The applicant will be invited to apply for the grant funding available for alternative accommodation and storage costs or immediate repair works, if required.

Step 5: Homeowner

The homeowner may proceed with the approved remediation option or carryout a higher order remediation option, up to and including Option 1, if they are willing to self-fund the marginal costs of higher order remediation options.

The homeowner hires a competent building professional to prepare a Remedial Works Plan (RWP) for the remediation option being carried out, which must at minimum be that approved. The homeowner then submits a copy of the RWP to their local authority.

Step 6: Execution and certification of the works and grants payments

The homeowner should hire a tax compliant Building Contractor. They have 18 months to start the work and 15 months after that to complete. Extensions are possible in exceptional circumstances.

The homeowner’s competent building professional will develop an inspection plan for the implementation of remedial works.

In exceptional cases, after remediation works start under Options 3-5 and new issues arise, where it is supported by the engineering evidence and accepted by the Housing Agency, a homeowner may seek a higher order remediation option up to and including Option 2 remediation works.

The homeowner can request stage payments from the local authority in the drawdown of the grant.

The homeowner’s competent building professional must prepare all stage payments. Any request for a stage payment must clearly state the value of the completed works and compliance with the RWP.

The local authority may refuse to pay a grant or make a stage payment where the conditions of grant approval have not been complied with. It is possible to appeal the decision.

On completion of the works the competent building professional and the contractor will complete the certificate of remediation [which will be prescribed in law] and submit a copy of the Certificate of Remediation, the post works RWP and all relevant ancillary reports and certificates to the local authority with the final grant payment request.

Step 7: Second Grant Option