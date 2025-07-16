Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Money promised last year for children’s disability services will be paid in full – Doherty

 

It’s been confirmed this afternoon that all money not released to successful applicants for the Children’s Disability Service Grant will be made available, and all groups will get what they were promised. Just under €4 million of the money had been promised to four projects in Donegal.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the money, which was announced to great fanfare before last year’s election, should have been released to successful applicants as emergency funding back in December 2023.

Since then, he says HSE and the government rowed back on their commitments, with Deputy Doherty describing the situation as a shambolic farce.

He says he’ll be watching to ensure that the €3.6 million promised to four organisations in Donegal is paid immediately, and will also be trying to find out what happened to create this situation……..

 

You can listen to the full interview with Deputy Doherty here –

