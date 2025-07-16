Mullooly hits out at proposed changes to CAP

An Irish MEP has described parts of a proposal to merge ringfenced Common Agricultural Policy funding into a super fund as “crazy”.

In a statement this afternoon, Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon says any changes will be studied in detail to assess the impact on Ireland.

Within the past hour, Independent Ireland MEP Ciarán Mullooly responded to Commissioner Hansen in the parliament, after he confirmed there will be a basic cut of over 20% in the cap payment.

He’s also indicated he’s going to phase out all payments under CAP to older farmers, a measure aimed at bringing more young people into farming.

Mr Mullooly told the commissioner he’s disappointed…………..