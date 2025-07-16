Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Mullooly hits out at proposed changes to CAP

An Irish MEP has described parts of a proposal to merge ringfenced Common Agricultural Policy funding into a super fund as “crazy”.

In a statement this afternoon, Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon says any changes will be studied in detail to assess the impact on Ireland.

Within the past hour, Independent Ireland MEP Ciarán Mullooly responded to Commissioner Hansen in the parliament, after he confirmed there will be a basic cut of over 20% in the cap payment.

He’s also indicated he’s going to phase out all payments under CAP to older farmers, a measure aimed at bringing more young people into farming.

Mr Mullooly told the commissioner he’s disappointed…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

eu-flag
News, Audio, Top Stories

Von der Leyen says CAP will be strengthened in new EU budgetary structure, but Carberry is concerned

16 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 16th

16 July 2025
Ciaran Mullooley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mullooly hits out at proposed changes to CAP

16 July 2025
gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann issues update on undersea pipe repairs off Gola Island

16 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

eu-flag
News, Audio, Top Stories

Von der Leyen says CAP will be strengthened in new EU budgetary structure, but Carberry is concerned

16 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 16th

16 July 2025
Ciaran Mullooley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mullooly hits out at proposed changes to CAP

16 July 2025
gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann issues update on undersea pipe repairs off Gola Island

16 July 2025
XXXXX-IBTS-Recruit-125x180_V3.indd
News

IBTS urging people to give blood in Ballybofey

16 July 2025
GAA Palestine
News, Audio, Top Stories

GAA Palestine confirms its planned trip to Ireland is off

16 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube