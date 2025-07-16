Star-studded panel announced for Highland Radio’s “Road To Croker – Big Match Countdown” show at Clanree Hotel

Highland Radio’s Head of Sport Oisin Kelly has released details of the expert panel of guests who will be on Highland Radio’s “Big Match Countdown” at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on Monday 21st July.

The expert panel includes former Donegal stars Anthony Molloy, Martin McHugh, Eamon McGee, Tony Boyle, Frank McGlynn, Ryan Bradley, John Gildea and Maureen O’Donnell as well as Tyrone’s Ronan McNamee and Gavin Devlin.

There will also be live music with Darren Boot, David Craig and David James.

Here’s Oisin announcing details of the event on the Nine ‘Til Noon Show with Michaela Clarke this morning…

Tickets are priced €20 and are available on the Highland Radio website via the link below:

https://shop.highlandradio.com/product/road-to-croker-big-match-countdown/