Star-studded panel announced for Highland Radio’s “Road To Croker – Big Match Countdown” show at Clanree Hotel

Highland Radio’s Head of Sport Oisin Kelly has released details of the expert panel of guests who will be on Highland Radio’s “Big Match Countdown” at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on Monday 21st July.

The expert panel includes former Donegal stars Anthony Molloy, Martin McHugh, Eamon McGee, Tony Boyle, Frank McGlynn, Ryan Bradley, John Gildea and Maureen O’Donnell as well as Tyrone’s Ronan McNamee and Gavin Devlin.

There will also be live music with Darren Boot, David Craig and David James.

Here’s Oisin announcing details of the event on the Nine ‘Til Noon Show with Michaela Clarke this morning…

 

Tickets are priced €20 and are available on the Highland Radio website via the link below:

https://shop.highlandradio.com/product/road-to-croker-big-match-countdown/

 

 

ali farren
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Uisce Eireann is not fit for purpose’ – Cllr Farren

16 July 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

Independent TD Catherine Connelly confirms she is running to be next President

16 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-16 102216
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage in Strabane after video surfaces of woman dumping rubbish on bypass

16 July 2025
farm famers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers expecting bad news as EU announces overhaul of CAP funding

16 July 2025
