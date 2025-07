An Inishowen Councillor claims Uisce Eireann is not fit for purpose.

It’s after water outages hit areas across Donegal during the hot weather.

Speaking to Michaela Clarke on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Ali Farren says Uisce Eireann have shown negligence towards is the county:

Meanwhile, a local businessman says they are counting the cost of the water outages.

Michael Doherty, owner of Sea Front Restaurant, says this is not an isolated incident: