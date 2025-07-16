Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Uisce Eireann issues update on undersea pipe repairs off Gola Island

 

Uisce Éireann says its crews are supporting repair teams to assess damage caused to the undersea pipeline which supplies drinking water from the mainland to Gola Island.

They say up to forty properties are impacted by the interruption to drinking water supply, and alternative water supplies including tankers and bottled water are available at the pier on Gola.

The utility says it is a complex repair due to the logistical challenges of the submarine infrastructure, and they’re encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel near affected infrastructure marked with buoys in the bay, and to conserve stored water where possible.

*****************

Statement in full –

Alternative Water Supplies available at Gabhla Island pier following interruption to island’s water supply

Wednesday, 16 July, 2025: Uisce Éireann crews are supporting repair teams to assess damage caused to the undersea pipeline which supplies drinking water from the mainland to Gabhla Island.

Up to forty properties are impacted by the interruption to drinking water supply, and alternative water supplies including tankers and bottled water are available at the pier on Gabhla Island.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan acknowledged the impact on customers as a result of the outage.

“Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience caused by an unplanned outage of this nature and we want to thank people for their patience while we support efforts to restore water supply as soon as possible.

“It is a complex repair due to the logistical challenges of the submarine infrastructure and we encourage people to avoid unnecessary travel near affected infrastructure marked with buoys in the bay, and to conserve stored water where possible.”

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. 

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Updates page. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann issues update on undersea pipe repairs off Gola Island

16 July 2025
XXXXX-IBTS-Recruit-125x180_V3.indd
News

IBTS urging people to give blood in Ballybofey

16 July 2025
GAA Palestine
News, Audio, Top Stories

GAA Palestine confirms its planned trip to Ireland is off

16 July 2025
pearse doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Money promised last year for children’s disability services will be paid in full – Doherty

16 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann issues update on undersea pipe repairs off Gola Island

16 July 2025
XXXXX-IBTS-Recruit-125x180_V3.indd
News

IBTS urging people to give blood in Ballybofey

16 July 2025
GAA Palestine
News, Audio, Top Stories

GAA Palestine confirms its planned trip to Ireland is off

16 July 2025
pearse doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Money promised last year for children’s disability services will be paid in full – Doherty

16 July 2025
Charles Dental
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wards calls for new Dental School in the North West to address shortage of dentists

16 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water mains in Burtonport and Culdaff

16 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube