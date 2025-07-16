Uisce Eireann issues update on undersea pipe repairs off Gola Island

Uisce Éireann says its crews are supporting repair teams to assess damage caused to the undersea pipeline which supplies drinking water from the mainland to Gola Island.

They say up to forty properties are impacted by the interruption to drinking water supply, and alternative water supplies including tankers and bottled water are available at the pier on Gola.

The utility says it is a complex repair due to the logistical challenges of the submarine infrastructure, and they’re encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel near affected infrastructure marked with buoys in the bay, and to conserve stored water where possible.

*****************

Statement in full –

Alternative Water Supplies available at Gabhla Island pier following interruption to island’s water supply

Wednesday, 16 July, 2025: Uisce Éireann crews are supporting repair teams to assess damage caused to the undersea pipeline which supplies drinking water from the mainland to Gabhla Island.

Up to forty properties are impacted by the interruption to drinking water supply, and alternative water supplies including tankers and bottled water are available at the pier on Gabhla Island.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan acknowledged the impact on customers as a result of the outage.

“Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience caused by an unplanned outage of this nature and we want to thank people for their patience while we support efforts to restore water supply as soon as possible.

“It is a complex repair due to the logistical challenges of the submarine infrastructure and we encourage people to avoid unnecessary travel near affected infrastructure marked with buoys in the bay, and to conserve stored water where possible.”

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater , on Facebook and LinkedIn and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.