Von der Leyen says CAP will be strengthened in new EU budgetary structure, but Carberry is concerned

The President of the European Commission says agriculture remains at the heart of the new 2 trillion euro, seven-year EU budget.

Ursula von der Leyen announced plans for a new Common Agricultural Policy this afternoon, following protests by farmers outside the parliament building in Brussels.

Farming representative groups here have expressed concern about the plan, saying funding for farmers needs to be ring-fenced.

Ursula von der Leyen was asked if she is putting an end to the Common Agricultural Policy…………………

 

Midlands North West MEP Nina Carberry is concerned at the proposed centralisation of all sectors into one fund………..

