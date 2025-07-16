Wards calls for new Dental School in the North West to address shortage of dentists

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward has called for the establishment of a new Dental School in the North West.

The 100% Redress TD told the Dail today he doesn’t believe issues in the public or private dental sector, particularly in rural areas, can be addressed without the establishment of a new dental school.

He said ATUhas been steadily growing and developing new courses, and that should be supported.

Deputy Ward said the Cross Border Directive Scheme for Donegal patients crossing the border for treatment can be complex and confusing, and some of the requirements to ensure reimbursement are unnecessary and ridiculous………………

You can hear Deputy Ward’s full contribution here –