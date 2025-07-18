Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Watch: All-Ireland Final Preview with Patrick McBrearty

Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty

With seven Ulster titles and an All-Ireland medal in his back-pocket, Patrick McBrearty is the most decorated player to ever don the green and gold of Donegal.

The Kilcar man’s contribution to his county’s success over the past 14 years is incalculable, but perhaps this season’s input has been the most impressive of all.

McBrearty, who is the Donegal captain, has shown immaculate maturity in adapting to his new role as an impactful substitute rather than a name you’ll find in the starting fifteen from week-to-week.

For other players, it may have been difficult to come to terms with being regarded as a “finisher” rather than a “starter”, but not Patrick.

The impact he has had coming off the bench in crucial moments throughout this campaign has been nothing short of sensational, and it only shows the strength in depth Jim McGuinness has at his disposal when he call upon the likes of McBrearty when a game is in the melting pot.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke to Patrick to look forward to next week’s All-Ireland Final against Kerry and asked what it would mean to win a second Celtic Cross…

