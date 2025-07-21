Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Big interest as Foyle Cup gets underway today

The Foyle Cup – one of the biggest youth football tournaments in Europe – gets underway today in Derry with the traditional parade by teams this morning before the matches begin this afternoon.

The festival of football which began in 1992 has grown over the years with around 900 teams taking part.

Hailed now as one of the most important and pivotal football events in the island of Ireland, the new ‘Six Days Festival of Football’ will see teams will travel from the UK, Republic of Ireland, Spain, America and Canada and 2025 will cater for more than 11,500 young soccer players and reach well in excess of over 250,000 spectators.

This year’s tournament will feature a wide range of age categories, from U8 to U19 for boys and U9 to senior for girls.

The tournament, taking place from July 21st to 26th, is expected to draw over 20,000 participants and over 250,000 spectators.

The event will be held across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and Inishowen and Donegal. There are numerous teams from Donegal taking part.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

deidre heenan
News, Top Stories

Derry based academic and commentator tipped to be FF’s choice for presidential candidate

21 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-21 074138
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Leary backs bonuses for Ryanair staff who charge at the gate for oversized baggage

21 July 2025
Chambers-Ireland-Tagline-RGB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chambers Ireland stresses need for infrastructural development

21 July 2025
Omagh Inquiry
News, Top Stories

Procedural discussions to dominate today’s resumption of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry

21 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

deidre heenan
News, Top Stories

Derry based academic and commentator tipped to be FF’s choice for presidential candidate

21 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-21 074138
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Leary backs bonuses for Ryanair staff who charge at the gate for oversized baggage

21 July 2025
Chambers-Ireland-Tagline-RGB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chambers Ireland stresses need for infrastructural development

21 July 2025
Omagh Inquiry
News, Top Stories

Procedural discussions to dominate today’s resumption of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry

21 July 2025
doochary2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for social housing to provided in rural areas of Donegal to ensure the survival of schools

21 July 2025
PSNI police
News

Traffic advice issued ahead of O’Neill’s Foyle Cup opening parade in Derry

21 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube