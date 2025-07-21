Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Costly spin on final stage ends Kelly’s hopes of Sligo Stages Rally victory

Donegal Town’s David Kelly, with co-driver Shane Buckley, was on track for victory in the FAAC/Sligo Park Hotel Sligo Stages Rally  in their VW Polo but a spin on the final stage put pay to their hopes.

Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty claimed victory in the event and finished 10.9 seconds clear of Donegal’s Declan Boyle and Patrick Walsh in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 while  Michael Boyle and Dermot McCafferty were third in a similar car.

The win marks Doherty’s second triumph of the season.

Meanwhile, Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt, in his Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2, won the Down Stages Rally by 58.6 seconds ahead of Jonathon Greer’s Toyota Yaris Rally 2.

 

