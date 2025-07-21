Procedural discussions to dominate today’s resumption of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry is continuing this week.

29 people were killed, including a woman pregnant with twins, when the bomb exploded in the County Tyrone town in August 1998.

So far in the inquiry, we’ve heard statements from core participants, including the PSNI, as well as personal testimonials from victims’ families, survivors and emergency responders.

Procedural hearings are taking place today and tomorrow to review whether special advocates should be used as part of the inquiry.

That’s a person who represents the interests of someone who isn’t allowed in a closed hearing.