All-Ireland homecoming for Donegal team announced

Details of a homecoming event for the Donegal Senior Football Team have been announced.

Donegal County Council in conjunction with the Four Masters GAA and the Donegal County Board are hosting the event at the Pier Carpark in Donegal Town on Monday.

To facilitate the homecoming, the Pier carpark will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 6pm on Sunday to 1am on Tuesday while on-street parking on Quay Street will not be permitted from 8am on Monday to 1am on Tuesday.

Areas surrounding the carpark will also be closed to vehicular traffic which can be viewed on a map below.

Local access for deliveries, the Council says will be facilitated.

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police assaulted during separate incidents in Derry

22 July 2025
donegal v meath pic
News

All-Ireland homecoming for Donegal team announced

22 July 2025
Photo 4 - The Laurels - BFT & Local Community (DD)
News

Conservation works continue at The Laurels, Glenties

22 July 2025
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into weekend crash in Inishowen

22 July 2025
