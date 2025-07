Gardai in Donegal are reminding people to be conscious of car security.

It’s after a set of keys and a sum of cash were stolen from a car parked near the Parochial House in Doneyloop between 9pm on Tuesday last and 2pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a pair of headphones and sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked car in the area of Ferris Lane, Buncrana, between 7.50pm and midnight on Friday last.

Garda Claire Rafferty is urging people to leave all valuables at home: