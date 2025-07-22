Donegal photographs take honours in An Taisce’s ‘Love Your Coast’ competition

An Taisce’s Clean Coasts initiative has announced the winning photographers of the 2025 Love Your Coast photography competition

Four images in total taken across county Donegal placed in the top three finalists in the shortlist across the five categories.

Tom Ormond came first place in the ‘Wildlife and the Coast’ with his photo “Humpback Whale” taken off Mullaghmore in Donegal Bay.

In the Connecting with the Coast’ category, joint third place went to two photos taken in Donegal ; Darragh Gorman’s image “Play”, showing a surfer and their instructor playing in the surf at Rossnowlagh Beach, and Sasha Coen’s image “Out of my Depth” showcasing a bright but blustery day at Sheephavens Bay in county Donegal.

Brendan Alexander came third place in the ‘Coastal Landscape’ category with his image “Milky Way over the Murder Hole” taken at Murder Hole Beach in Donegal.