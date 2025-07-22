Donegal’s Jamie Meehan signs with Cofidis World Tour team

Donegal Cyclist Jamie Meehan has signed with the Cofidis World Tour Team.

Meehan who secured the Irish U23 road race title this year will race for the French team for the reminder of the season with the french outfit.

The Mountcharles native has been in superb form this year which included runner up overall finishes at the National Road Road Championships and Rás Tailteann.

He also competed on the UCI Continental tour for the first time in 2025.

Meehan’s time in the coming months with Cofidis will be used as a trial period.