ESRI finds attitudes to immigration are more negative in disadvantages communities

Attitudes to immigration are more negative in disadvantaged communities in Ireland.

Research from the ESRI found it’s particularly the case in communities where the proportion of migrants has increased since 2011.

The research from the ESRI found that in rural areas, attitudes to migrants are less positive than in urban areas. Yet where rural residents live among a higher proportion of migrants, they tend to report more positive attitudes.

It also found that where migrants are more clustered, instead of more spread out among the non-migrant population, there tends to be a more negative attitude towards them.

Concern that there is a national shortage of housing, medical services, and school places may influence attitudes more than people’s local experiences, according to the research.

The ESRI concludes that it may not be proximity to increasing numbers of asylum seekers that is driving recent anxiety, but rather the rapid changes in immigration coupled with economic uncertainty.

