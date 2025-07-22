Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
European Youth Olympic bronze for Letterkenny’s Erin Friel

EYOF Bronze medal winner Erin Friel and Dermot McGranaghan.

Erin Friel won a 400m bronze medal on Tuesday morning at the European Youth Olympics in Macedonia.

The Newtwowncunningham native ran a super personal best in 54.02 seconds to take third at the Tose Proeski Arena.

Friel, who runs out of Letterkenny AC pushed in the final 100 to secure a brilliant medal, a first for the county at the games in ten years.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Erin and Athletics Ireland coach Dermot McGranaghan after the medal presentation:

Erin’s coach Kathryn McDevitt was delighted the hard work paid off:

