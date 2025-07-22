Harps and Derry handed home ties in third round of cup

Finn Harps will have yet another home tie in the third round of the FAI Cup.

The Ballybofey side will hosts fellow First Division outfit Bray Wanderers in the last sixteen of the competition on the week ending the 17th August.

Harps progressed to the next stage by beating UCD 3-0 last Friday at Finn Park.

Derry City host Drogheda United at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in what is a repeat of last years final which the Drog’s won 2-0 and Sligo Rovers reward for beating Dundalk is a trip to the capital to face Bohemians.

The rest of the ties are full of Dublin and provincial derbies with St. Patrick’s Athletic welcoming Shelbourne, Cork City face Waterford, Salthill Devon host Galway United and Kerry take Cobh Ramblers while Shamrock Rovers go up against Longford Town.