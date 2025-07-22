Investigations continue into weekend crash in Inishowen

Investigations are continuing into a weekend crash in Inishowen.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Sunday at around 4:45pm at Carrownamaddy, Burnfoot.

It’s understood one vehicle was exiting the Slab Road onto the N13 while the other was travelling from the Letterkenny direction towards Bridgend.

The two drivers and four passengers were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to what Gardai say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who observed the collision or who has any information can make it available to Gardai in Buncrana.