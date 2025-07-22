Over €16m approved for 25 group water schemes in Donegal

Over €16 million has been approved for group water schemes in Donegal to improve services not managed by Uisce Eireann.

The Multi-annual Rural Water Programme has given funding to 25 rural water projects in the county, including in Dunlewey, Glengad, Inishbofin Island and Laghey.

Applications have been assessed from local authorities for projects to improve drinking water quality, source protection, leakage reduction, and provide infrastructure upgrades.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the funding but has expressed disappointment that the Letterbrick community water scheme has been omitted from this funding tranche: