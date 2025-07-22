Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police assaulted during separate incidents in Derry

The PSNI say a number of police officers were assaulted in Derry while dealing with separate incidents in the city on Sunday evening.

The incidents occurred between 7.30pm and 10pm on Sunday night as police dealt with a report of a robbery, a report of an ongoing disturbance, and an incident at an address in the city.

One officer was spat at, while another officer was kicked and spat at. Another officer was pushed.

A senior PSNI officer says these are just some examples of the assaults on police when they are responding to calls for help, and to be spat on, kicked and pushed, while working to keep people safe, is not and should never be thought of as part of anyone’s ‘normal day’ at work.

He added the PSNI cannot, and will not, simply stand by and accept such behaviour.

Three of four people arrested and charged with offences in connection with the incidents, were charged with offences including assault on police.

