Ban on large fishing vessels trawling inshore waters within six nautical mile zone welcomed

Fishing vessels larger than 18 metres are to be banned from trawling inshore waters inside the six nautical mile zone from October of next year.

Meanwhile, restrictions on sprat fishing will be imposed from this coming October.

Minister Martin Heydon says this was decided after an extensive public consultation, and he believes this is the right thing to do for the preservation of sustainable fisheries in Ireland’s inshore waters. The minister added that this measure was sought by 94% of those who took part in the consultation.

Arranmore-based, Islands Inshore Fisheries representative Jerry Early has been welcoming the announcement.

He says it is a good step in the right direction in terms of protecting inshore fisheries: