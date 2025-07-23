Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Ban on large fishing vessels trawling inshore waters within six nautical mile zone welcomed

Fishing vessels larger than 18 metres are to be banned from trawling inshore waters inside the six nautical mile zone from October of next year.

Meanwhile, restrictions on sprat fishing will be imposed from this coming October.

Minister Martin Heydon says this was decided after an extensive public consultation, and he believes this is the right thing to do for the preservation of sustainable fisheries in Ireland’s inshore waters. The minister added that this measure was sought by 94% of those who took part in the consultation.

Arranmore-based, Islands Inshore Fisheries representative Jerry Early has been welcoming the announcement.

He says it is a good step in the right direction in terms of protecting inshore fisheries:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fishing
News, Audio

Ban on large fishing vessels trawling inshore waters within six nautical mile zone welcomed

23 July 2025
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Audio

EPA calls for mandatory registration of private drinking water supplies

23 July 2025
Gaza
News, Audio

Over 100 aid organisations warn ‘mass starvation’ is spreading in Gaza

23 July 2025
Retail
News, Top Stories

CCPC carries out inspections at 12 businesses in Donegal

23 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

fishing
News, Audio

Ban on large fishing vessels trawling inshore waters within six nautical mile zone welcomed

23 July 2025
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Audio

EPA calls for mandatory registration of private drinking water supplies

23 July 2025
Gaza
News, Audio

Over 100 aid organisations warn ‘mass starvation’ is spreading in Gaza

23 July 2025
Retail
News, Top Stories

CCPC carries out inspections at 12 businesses in Donegal

23 July 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan proposes a series of Housing Roadshows across Donegal

23 July 2025
high rent
News, Top Stories

Donegal records the highest increase in the number of Ukranians covered under the ARP scheme

23 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube