Call for reform to build all-island National Health and Care Service

A Donegal County Councillor believes reform is needed to build an all-island National Health and Care Service.

Councillor Albert Doherty says cross-border health care collaborations already in existence could be built upon to address shared challenges that are experienced within the sector on both sides of the border.

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, First and Deputy First Ministers, and both Health Ministers to urge them to take the necessary steps to enhance co-operation between both health services.

Councillor Doherty says it’s vital people across the island have equal access to health care: