Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Call for reform to build all-island National Health and Care Service

A Donegal County Councillor believes reform is needed to build an all-island National Health and Care Service.

Councillor Albert Doherty says cross-border health care collaborations already in existence could be built upon to address shared challenges that are experienced within the sector on both sides of the border.

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, First and Deputy First Ministers, and both Health Ministers to urge them to take the necessary steps to enhance co-operation between both health services.

Councillor Doherty says it’s vital people across the island have equal access to health care:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house building
News

13% increase in house completions in Donegal

24 July 2025
Acoustic logger 1
News

Major leak repair in Letterkenny saves 150,000 litres per day

24 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-24 112520
News, Audio, Top Stories

The ‘Safe Safe Road to Croker’

24 July 2025
Killybegs CG
News

Killybegs Coast Guard tasked to assist broken down vessel

24 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

house building
News

13% increase in house completions in Donegal

24 July 2025
Acoustic logger 1
News

Major leak repair in Letterkenny saves 150,000 litres per day

24 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-24 112520
News, Audio, Top Stories

The ‘Safe Safe Road to Croker’

24 July 2025
Killybegs CG
News

Killybegs Coast Guard tasked to assist broken down vessel

24 July 2025
Shroove
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parking chaos at Donegal beach results in Local Link service delays

24 July 2025
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio

Call for reform to build all-island National Health and Care Service

24 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube