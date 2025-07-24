Concern after report finds Speech and Language Therapists are considering leaving the public sector

Speech and language therapists say they are spending just a quarter of their time working directly with children.

A new report by University College Cork and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland found therapists are heartbroken because of heavy caseloads and staffing issues.

The research also found many public therapists are considering a move to the private sector.

Author of the report, Dr. Noreen O’Leary says the role of speech and language therapists needs to be looked at to improve recruitment and retention……….