A quad bike driver has been arrested in Letterkenny after being found intoxicated with drugs while carrying two young children as passengers.

Gardaí from the Milford Roads Policing Unit observed the quad being driven in a public area in the town last evening.

The driver tested positive for cannabis, cocaine and opiates.

They are due to appear before court at a later date.

Gardai say ‘sometimes, words really do fail us.’