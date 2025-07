Third-placed Derry City will face second-placed Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell tomorrow night.

It’s a fixture where tempers flared between Derry boss Tiernan Lynch and his counterpart Alan Reynolds in the last meeting of the two clubs at the Brandywell, as both managers saw red after just 14 minutes.

Lynch insists it’s water under the bridge and says “we’ve kissed and made up!”…