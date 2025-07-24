Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Photo Stephen Doherty.

After wins in the FAI Senior Cup last weekend, Finn Harps and Derry City are back in action in the SSE Airtricity League tomorrow evening (Friday).

Finn Harps will look to build from their impressive cup win at home to UCD last time out with another home fixture against second-placed Cobh Ramblers in the First Division.

Derry, meanwhile, defeated Treaty 5-1 in the cup but are coming into the game having lost their last league-outing to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Here’s former Harps captain and manager Anthony Gorman speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher to preview the action…

 

 

Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Farm News on Thursday July 24th

24 July 2025
Zig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disgust at shooting of young seal in Greencastle Harbour

24 July 2025
Vanessa Whyte
News, Top Stories

Victims of Fermanagh shooting named

24 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 July 2025
