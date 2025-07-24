Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

After wins in the FAI Senior Cup last weekend, Finn Harps and Derry City are back in action in the SSE Airtricity League tomorrow evening (Friday).

Finn Harps will look to build from their impressive cup win at home to UCD last time out with another home fixture against second-placed Cobh Ramblers in the First Division.

Derry, meanwhile, defeated Treaty 5-1 in the cup but are coming into the game having lost their last league-outing to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Here’s former Harps captain and manager Anthony Gorman speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher to preview the action…