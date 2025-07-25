Donegal panel confirmed for All Ireland Final

It’s All Ireland Final weekend and Donegal have named their panel for the big decider against Kerry.

The first 15 is the same as the side which started against Meath in the semi final.

Kerry have also named an unchanged side for the clash on Sunday afternoon at Croke Park.

Both teams will be wearing their alternate colours on Sunday- Donegal will be in white while Kerry will line out in Blue.

Donegal team: Shaun Patton; Finnbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Caolan McColgan; Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan; Shane O’Donnell, Ciarán Thompson, Ciarán Moore; Conor O’Donnell, Michael Murphy, Oisín Gallen.







