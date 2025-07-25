Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal panel confirmed for All Ireland Final

It’s All Ireland Final weekend and Donegal have named their panel for the big decider against Kerry.

The first 15 is the same as the side which started against Meath in the semi final.

Kerry have also named an unchanged side for the clash on Sunday afternoon at Croke Park.

Both teams will be wearing their alternate colours on Sunday- Donegal will be in white while Kerry will line out in Blue.

Donegal team: Shaun Patton; Finnbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Caolan McColgan; Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan; Shane O’Donnell, Ciarán Thompson, Ciarán Moore; Conor O’Donnell, Michael Murphy, Oisín Gallen.




Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News

M1 toll operator issues travel advice ahead of All Ireland Final

25 July 2025
Donegal Youth Service
News

Donegal Youth Service awarded €25,000

25 July 2025
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letters of assurance have yet to be issued to DCB homeowners in Donegal

25 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News

M1 toll operator issues travel advice ahead of All Ireland Final

25 July 2025
Donegal Youth Service
News

Donegal Youth Service awarded €25,000

25 July 2025
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letters of assurance have yet to be issued to DCB homeowners in Donegal

25 July 2025
Inishbofin
News, Audio

Council urged to develop master plan for Donegal’s smaller islands

25 July 2025
Toll1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Call for motorway toll barriers to be lifted for All Ireland final on Sunday

25 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube