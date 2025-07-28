Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
100 premises without power in Milford

100 homes, farms, and businesses are without power this morning in Milford.

A fault was reported at 9 am this morning, with hopes to see electricity restored by 11:15 am.

The ESB has apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Top Stories

News

100 premises without power in Milford

28 July 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surgical hub and oncology services expansion for Letterkenny announced by Health Minister

28 July 2025
News

Stinger device deployed after driver flees after failed drug test

28 July 2025
News

Consumers warned of further listeria outbreak in salad products

28 July 2025
