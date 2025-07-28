100 premises without power in Milford

100 homes, farms, and businesses are without power this morning in Milford.
A fault was reported at 9 am this morning, with hopes to see electricity restored by 11:15 am.
The ESB has apologies for any inconvenience caused.
