Bundoran drowning victim named as punk rock pioneer Jock McDonald



The man who died after getting into difficulty in the water in South Donegal has been named locally as Jock McDonald.

Mr McDonald was the founder of a popular punk rock band, ‘The Bollock Brothers’ and worked as a musician in London.

Bundoran RNLI have released the details of the rescue mission which seen him pulled from the water in the Diving board area on Saturday afternoon.

He later passed away from his injuries in Sligo University Hospital.

Local Journalist Connie Duffy says Jock was a renowned musician: