DCC collected almost €38 million in rates last year

Donegal County Council collected €34.7 million in rates last year, a 9.5% increase on the 2023 figure.

The figures are included in the council’s audited accounts for 2024, which were presented to members at the council’s July plenary meeting.

The audited account shows the collection yield for rates increased from 78% in 2023 to 80% in 2024, while closing arrears were reduced by €700,000 from €14.5m at 31 December 2023 to €13.8m at the end of last year.

This happened against the backdrop of a revaluation for all ratepayers, which had come into effect at the start of the year.

In his response, Chief Executive John McLaughlin said there’s been a notable improvement in the annual collection rate during the last few years, and this increase has occurred in a business environment in which there are many challenges, financial and otherwise.

He pointed out that two thirds of properties in Donegal saw a reduction in their valuation, and consequently their rates bill, as a result of this process.

He also noted the impact of grants and supports, which have seen €13.1 million paid out in grants to over 4,000 Donegal businesses during 2024 and early 2025.

