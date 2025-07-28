Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, July 28th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, July 28th:

Top Stories

Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, July 28th

28 July 2025
News

Police investigating sectarian hate crime after wreaths stolen from Strabane Cenotaph

28 July 2025
News

Work to begin shortly on €3.4m water upgrade in St Johnston

28 July 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister anticipates LUH Surgical Hub will be delivered in two years

28 July 2025
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 July 2025

