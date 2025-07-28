Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
No upside for Ireland in US tariff agreement – MEP Mullooly

The new trade deal with the United States is the best the EU could get, according to one of its chief negotiators.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic says people need to weigh the deal against the trade war which would have erupted if there hadn’t been an agreement.

Under the arrangement, EU exports to the US will be charged a 15 per cent tariff, while the bloc has also agreed to buy hundreds of billions of euro worth of armaments and energy from Donald Trump.

Maros Sefcovic says heading into the negotiations yesterday, a worse outcome was on the table:

Meanwhile, Midland Northwest MEP Ciaran Mullooly says there is no upside for Ireland in this agreement.

Question marks are still hanging over the pharmaceutical sector.

Included in this industry is Abbots, in Donegal Town:

