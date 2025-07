Buncrana Roads Policing Unit seized a car using a stinger device after the driver attempted to flee a checkpoint.

The motorist tested positive for cocaine at the stop in the Bridgend area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The vehicle was driven dangerously for a distance before gardaí brought it to a halt.

Court proceedings will now follow.

The driver will also have to apply to the District Court Judge in order to get their vehicle back.