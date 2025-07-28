Surgical hub and oncology services expansion for Letterkenny announced by Health Minister

Two new surgical hubs are being proposed in the Northwest, one in Sligo University Hospital and one in Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Health Minister made the announcement this morning.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil has also given her support to the expansion of oncology services in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Minister Carroll MacNeil spoke to Donal Kavanagh this morning.

She says the hubs will facilitate day services:

More information:

Minister for Health announces her support for major surgical and oncology infrastructure developments in the North-West

The Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, has today (Monday 28 July) given her support to significant new investments in healthcare infrastructure for the North-West region, following a proposal from the CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Bernard Gloster. The proposal includes a new surgical hub close to Sligo University Hospital, while at Letterkenny University Hospital a new surgical hub is proposed along with expanded oncology services.

Speaking on the proposals, the Minister said:

“The Programme for Government committed to exploring the provision of a surgical hub for the North-West. I have consistently highlighted the need to ensure that patients in this region have access to sufficient and timely surgical capacity. Increasing surgical activity in the West and North-West is a clear priority.

“Today marks an important milestone in delivering on that commitment, and I am happy to support this proposal from the HSE. I know Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West, and his team will now begin progressing these proposals, working closely with hospital management, clinical specialties, and the estates team to advance the design phase, secure planning permission, and prepare for tendering the construction works.

“These investments align with our Ambulatory Elective Day Care Strategy and the National Cancer Control Programme. They will ensure that patients in the North-West have timely access to high-quality surgical and oncology care.

“I look forward to returning to see the progress of these developments, which will make a real and lasting difference to people’s lives in the region.”

Sligo

A new stand-alone, two-theatre surgical hub will be constructed in Sligo. This facility will significantly expand elective surgical capacity in the region. Drawing on the successful models already in place at Tallaght and Mount Carmel in Dublin, the hub will help reduce waiting times and improve access to scheduled surgical care.

Donegal

Letterkenny University Hospital will see the development of a new two-theatre surgical hub beside the existing hospital building, along with the addition of 30 ambulatory day oncology chairs – 15 new and 15 replacement. This dual investment will enhance both surgical and cancer treatment services in Donegal.

The design of the new surgical hub will allow for future vertical expansion, addressing the long-term need for additional bed capacity in the region. To support this, a full Development Control Plan (DCP) for the Letterkenny University Hospital site will be commissioned to guide the sequencing of future developments.

The HSE will now proceed with the development of planning applications for both sites, engaging with relevant local authorities, which will be prepared in parallel, ensuring a coordinated and efficient rollout of these critical healthcare projects.