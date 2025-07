Dylan Browne McMonagle had a treble win at Gowan Park on Saturday.

The Letterkenny jockey rode to victory on board “Emit” (13/2) and “Thilos” (15/8) for trainer JP OBrien and “”Crypto Force” (2/5F) for Adrian Murray.

Patrick McGettigan also had a winner at Gowran Park – he was on “Flier” (13/2) for Mrs Denise Foster.