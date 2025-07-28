Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Work to begin shortly on €3.4m water upgrade in St Johnston

Uisce Eireann is set to begin work shortly on a €3.4 million upgrade in St Johnston.

A wastewater pumping station is to be constructed in the village.

The utility says the current wastewater infrastructure in the village is inadequate.

The works, it says, will support growth in the area and will also remove untreated discharges into the Johnston River and ensure compliance with national and EU wastewater regulations.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works which are expected to be completed by early 2027.

