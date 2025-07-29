Jim McGuinness pays tribute to his hurting squad at homecoming

Donegal supporters turned out in big numbers to welcome home the players, management and backroom staff at Monday night’s homecoming event in Donegal Town.

The squad stopped off in Pettigo first and then it was on to Donegal Town where despite Sunday’s defeat to Kerry, there was a wonderful atmosphere with music and entertainment before the arrival of the squad.

Addressing the big crowd, Donegal manager Jim McGuinness paid tribute to his hurting players for all their efforts all season.

Video – Geraldine Diver.