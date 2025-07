The Taoiseach is describing the Lebanese handling of Private Sean Rooney’s murder as very unsatisfactory.

Micheál Martin believes some of those who received sentences for being involved in the killing got away too leniently.

Five men were given a combination of short prison sentences and small fines – while one man was sentenced to death for his role in ambushing the UN peacekeeping vehicle in December 2022.

But Micheál Martin doesn’t believe that sentence will be carried out: