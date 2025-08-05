Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 5th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 5th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 5th

5 August 2025
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News

Last month was the 9th warmest July on record

5 August 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Councillor slams “ongoing waste” of public funds due to outsourcing blood tests at LUH

5 August 2025
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

CSO figures show Glenties LEA had Ireland’s lowest birth rate in 2022

5 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 5th

5 August 2025
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News

Last month was the 9th warmest July on record

5 August 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Councillor slams “ongoing waste” of public funds due to outsourcing blood tests at LUH

5 August 2025
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

CSO figures show Glenties LEA had Ireland’s lowest birth rate in 2022

5 August 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News

42 admitted patients without beds this morning at LUH

5 August 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water main in Lettermacaward

5 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube