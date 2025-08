Letterkenny University Hospital had the second highest number of admitted patients with beds across the state this morning, with nine more than yesterday.

There were 51 patients in inappropriate areas of the hospital this morning, 19 of them on Emergency Department trolleys according to the INMO.

Nationally, the figure was 431, with Letterkenny second on the list after Limerick with 97. Sligo had 30, a combined North West total of 81.