Clarity needed on Special Education provision in the new school term – SF

There’s still no clarity about how many children will be allocated a ‘special education needs’ place in schools next month.

Sinn Fein is hitting out at the Education Minister as parents of children with special needs don’t know if they’ll get the support they need in September.

Helen McEntee told the Oireachtas Committee on Education in June she would able to confirm the number of children waiting for a place in the coming days.

Sinn Féin Education spokesperson Darren O’Rourke says the uncertainty means parents can’t plan for the year ahead………………..