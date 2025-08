This year’s Culture Night will be celebrated on Friday, September the 19th.

The event, which is in its 20th year, hosts 1,700 free cultural events across the country.

The theme is ‘One Night for All’ and includes outdoor screenings, walking tours, and a tattoo pop up.

So far, three events have been confirmed for Donegal, with dozens more to be added in the coming weeks.

Artist Helen Steele says it’s a great night to celebrate the success and diversity of Irish culture………